Vice Admiral Srikant passes away due to Covid-19

Vice Admiral Srikant passes away due to Covid-19-related complications, Rajnath expresses condolences

The vice admiral, the Navy's senior-most submariner, was due to retire on December 31

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 15 2020, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 15:59 ist
Vice Admiral Srikant. Credit: Twitter/@CaptDKS

Vice Admiral Srikant died on Tuesday morning due to Covid-19-related complications, officials said.

The vice admiral, the Navy's senior-most submariner, was due to retire on December 31.

Expressing his condolences, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Deeply pained at the untimely and sudden demise of Director General Seabird, Vice Admiral Srikant."

The Ministry of Defence and the Indian Navy will always remember his stellar contributions and remarkable service to the nation, Singh noted.

"My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends. Om Shanti!" the minister stated.

Officials said the vice admiral, who was the Navy's senior-most submariner, died on Tuesday morning due to Covid-19-related complications.

Previously, he had held charge of Inspector General of Nuclear Safety and Commandant of the National Defence College, officials noted. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Navy
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

2020: The year of some really funny firsts

2020: The year of some really funny firsts

How selfish are plants? Let’s do some root analysis

How selfish are plants? Let’s do some root analysis

Aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha passes away

Aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha passes away

The Lead: Harikatha in English

The Lead: Harikatha in English

Beethoven’s 250th birthday: His greatness is in details

Beethoven’s 250th birthday: His greatness is in details

 