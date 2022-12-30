VP Dhankhar, Naidu condole demise of PM Modi's mother

Vice President Dhankhar, his predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu condole demise of PM Modi's mother

In his message, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu said there is nothing as priceless and indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother and child

'Deeply condole the death of mother of Hon'ble Prime Minister, Smt. Heeraben Modi. She exemplified simplicity and sublimity reflecting the virtuosity of motherhood,' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben, saying she exemplified simplicity and sublimity.

Hiraben, 100, passed away at an Ahmedabad hospital on Friday.

"Deeply condole the death of mother of Hon'ble Prime Minister, Smt. Heeraben Modi. She exemplified simplicity and sublimity reflecting the virtuosity of motherhood," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

In his condolence message, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu said there is nothing as priceless and indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother and child.

"May her atma attain sadgati. Om shanti," Naidu tweeted.

