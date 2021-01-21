Harris's uncle to visit US after Covid-19 vaccination

Vice President Kamala Harris's uncle in India says will visit US after Covid-19 vaccination

The 79-year-old defence scholar said that he would like to celebrate it with her in person once it was safe to travel

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jan 21 2021, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 17:51 ist
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Credit: AFP Photo

Kamala Harris's Indian uncle plans to visit the United States to congratulate her once he receives a Covid-19 vaccine, he said on Thursday, after his niece became the first woman, Black American and Asian American to hold the office of vice president.

The political success of Harris, the daughter of an Indian cancer researcher and a Jamaican father, has been widely celebrated in India.

Also Read | Kamala Harris's Indian family counts on her becoming President

Her maternal uncle, Gopalan Balachandran, is a senior defence scholar who lives in Delhi. He said he was happy to hear Harris mention her mother in her speeches.

"She is a good speaker. She didn't throw any surprise, she mentioned her mother which she does often. I was happy about that," Balachandran told Reuters partner ANI.

The 79-year-old, who had wanted to attend Wednesday's pared-down inauguration in Washington, added that he would like to celebrate with her in person once it was safe to travel.

Also Read | 'Your continued faith in me has brought me to this moment,' Harris credits her Indian mother

Harris's parents met in California, where they had gone to study in the 1960s.

Indian media celebrated her rise to power as another sign of the success of Indians abroad.

The Times of India said Harris had beaten sexism and racism to make history.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
United States
Kamala Harris

What's Brewing

Clinton, Bush, Obama record joint video wishing Biden

Clinton, Bush, Obama record joint video wishing Biden

Satellite images to aid elephant protection from space

Satellite images to aid elephant protection from space

Harris's Indian family counts on her becoming President

Harris's Indian family counts on her becoming President

'Anti-fashion' Sanders sparks inauguration meme storm

'Anti-fashion' Sanders sparks inauguration meme storm

Can Covid-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?

Can Covid-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?

SSR knew how to shine bright like a star: Ekta Kapoor

SSR knew how to shine bright like a star: Ekta Kapoor

Trump wrote a 'very generous letter,' says Biden

Trump wrote a 'very generous letter,' says Biden

 