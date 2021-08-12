Vice President Naidu, Birla review unruly scenes in Parliament

With the Monsoon Session witnessing large-scale disruption and ruckus, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday reviewed "unfortunate sequence of events in Parliament" and decided to examine in detail unruly scenes in the past and action taken for deciding future course of action.

The Vice President's official Twitter handle shared a picture of their meeting and said both "reviewed the unfortunate sequence of events in the Parliament, during the recent session".

They expressed deep concern at the disruptive behaviour of some parliamentarians. They strongly felt that such unruly behaviour should not be tolerated and appropriate action should be taken. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 12, 2021

"They expressed deep concern at the disruptive behaviour of some parliamentarians. They strongly felt that such unruly behaviour should not be tolerated and appropriate action should be taken," the tweet said.

Also Read | 'Marshals used unacceptable force': Opposition leaders apprise Naidu of ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Birla met Naidu at the Vice President's official residence and discussed the "persistent disruptions that severely dented the productivity" of both the Houses during the session that ended on Wednesday, sources said.

Both felt that such "persistent disruptions in defiance of repeated appeals" from the Chair and in "violation" of the rules have "dented the dignity and stature" of Parliament. They both said that these vents need to taken a "serious view of".

Sources said both the presiding officers decided to undertake a detailed examination of such unruly scenes in the past and action taken for deciding on the future course of action in such cases.

Disruptions by a few are severely impacting the opportunities of large sections of the Houses to take up issues of public importance under available instruments besides making quality contribution to law making, both Naidu and Birla opined.