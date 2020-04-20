Violation of coronavirus lockdown norms: Centre sends six teams to four states

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent six central teams to 11 districts in four states, including seven in West Bengal, to make an on-the-spot assessment following reports of large-scale violation of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines that could pose serious health hazards.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) headed by Additional Secretary level officers have been despatched to Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and Mumbai and Pune (Maharashtra).

Teams have also been sent to Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Jaipur (Rajasthan) too, with the MHA invoking powers provided by the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to set up IMCTs. Two each team will visit West Bengal and Maharashtra, while one each team will go to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In separate orders sent to the four states on Saturday, the MHA has said that a number of violations to the lockdown measures have been reported in some of the districts in the country, posing a serious health hazard and risk for the spread of COVID-19, which is against the interest of the public.

"These violations are of the following types: incidents of violence on frontline healthcare professionals, complete violations of social distancing norms outside banks, PDS shops etc, and in market places, movement of private and commercial vehicles with passengers in urban areas and so on," it said.

"These incidents, if they are allowed to occur without any restraining measures in hotspot districts or emerging hotspots, with large outbreaks of clusters, pose a serious health hazard, both for the population of these districts and for those living in other areas of the country. After analysing the prevalence of such violations in major hotspot districts, it is clear to the Central government that the situation is especially serious in these 11 districts," the orders to these states said.

The central teams will focus their assessment on how the administration is implementing the lockdown measures as well as issues like the supply of essential commodities, social distancing in the movement of people outside their homes, the preparedness of the health infrastructure and hospital facilities and sample statistics in the district.

The teams, which were flown to the nearest airports of their assignment areas, will also look at the issue of safety of health professionals, availability of test kits, PPEs, masks and other safety equipment, and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people

The states have been asked to provide logistic support to the teams for their accommodation, transportation, PPEs and extend all cooperation for their visits to local areas, production of documents/records.