Vishva Hindu Parishad to conduct pan-India donation drive for Ram temple in 2021

With the plan for construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya taking wings further, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has lined up a 42-day donation drive to reach out to 11 crore families in four lakh villages in the country as the foundation configuration and layout of the proposed temple is expected to come out soon.

The proposed Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan drive will run from January 15 to February 27 in 2021.

Addressing the media in Delhi, the vice president of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Secretary-General of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai said that Engineers from IIT Mumbai, IIT Delhi, IIT Chennai, IIT Guwahati, CBRI Roorkee, Larsen & Toubro and Tatas are working on the foundation drawing. The foundation configuration and layout would very soon come out.

He added that in this intensive and extensive campaign from the upcoming Makar Sankranti (January 15) to Magh-Purnima (February 27), the VHP Karyakartas would reach out to people in the villages of the country and "propagate and flourish Ramatwa by connecting the common man directly with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi".

The Trust has printed coupons and receipts of denominations of Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 1,000 for this purpose. This will ensure that the Ram temple will reach millions of homes, VHP said.

"The whole temple will be of stone blocks. Every-one of the three floors will be 20 feet high. The length and breadth of the temple will be 360 and 235 feet respectively," Rai said giving the details of the construction plan.

Rai said that during the campaign, VHP activists will go from door to door, accompanied by Hindu saints.

"For this, we need not only fund-contributors but also time-contributors," Rai said flagging the "struggle for five centuries" of the Hindu society and lauded the Supreme Court for having "accepted the sentiments of the society and the truths of history associated with the temple".

"Our plan is to make the present and the future generations of the country aware of the truths of the history of this temple. By going from door to door, at least half of the country's 1350 million people will be made aware of the historical truths and people will be handed out Ram temple literature during the campaign," he said.