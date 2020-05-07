Vizag gas leak live updates: At least 8 dead, hundreds hospitalised; Centre 'closely monitoring' situation

At least seven people have been killed and several hundred hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemicals plant, LG Polymers, on the east coast of India. The plant operated by LG Polymers is located in the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, an industrial port city in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The city and the surrounding area are home to around 50 lakh people. Stay tuned for live updates.
Affected people being taken to a hospital for treatment after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, Thursday, May 07, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Company managing this has to be responsible for the gas leak in Vizag. They'll have to come andexplain to us exactly what all protocols were followed, and what all were not followed. Accordingly, criminal action will be taken against them: Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister MG Reddy.
Andhra Pradesh DGP Sawang has said that the gas itself is not poisonous. He further added that right now the focus is to contain any further leak, evacuation and providing relief to the common people.
After gas leakage was reported in the factory, the lockdown procedure was initiated immediately. Local admin was informed. Gas was neutralized to harmless liquid form. But, little gas escaped factory premises and affected people in nearby areas: Andhra Pradesh Minister MG Reddy.
I pray for the recovery of the injured and the safety of all: President Ram Nath Kovind
Saddened by the news of gas leak in a plant near Visakhapatnam which has claimed several lives. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the recovery of the injured and the safety of all: President Ram Nath Kovind.
Deeply pained to hear about the tragic gas leakin Vizag. My deepest condolences to families of deceased, I pray for the well being of all. I urge party workers to provide all possible relief in coordination with administration, following health protocols: BJP Chief JP Nadda.
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu writes to centre, demands immediate shutdown of LG Polymers
Rahul Gandhi expresses shock over Andhra Pradesh gas leak incident
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed shock over the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and prayed for the speedy recovery of those hospitalised.
In the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam, PM Narendra Modi has called for a meeting of the NDMA at 11 am.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed deep shock over the Visakhapatnam gas leakage accident. He said it was an unfortunate incident and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. He wished speed and early recover of those fell ill due to the gas leak.
GVMC Commissioner G Srijana said, "Primary report is that polyvinyl chloride gas (or maybe Styrene) {subject to correction} leaked from LG Polymers, Vepagunta near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam at around 2:30 am today. Because of the leakage of the said compound gas hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or having breathing issues. Seven deaths so far have been officially reported. Further deaths if any will be declared as and when we receive information. GVMC is trying to subside the effect by blowing water through most blowers and public address systems have been pressed into service asking them to use masks (after wetting them in water)."
Chief Minitser Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to visit the spot in a while.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Vizag andvisit the hospital where the affected are being treated.
The Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation and instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help.
India witnessed in December 1984 one of the worst industrial disasters in history when gas leaked from a pesticide plant in the central city of Bhopal.
"We reached there immediately. One could feel the gas in the air and it was not possible for any of us to stay there for more than a few minutes. Prepared rescue workers started working from around 4.00 am."
The gas "was left there because of the lockdown. It led to a chemical reaction and heat was produced inside the tanks, and the gas leaked because of that," Rani, an assistant commissioner, told AFP. "We received an emergency call from the local villagers around 3.30 am in the morning today. They said there was some gas in the air," she said.
The plant operated by LG Polymers is located in the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, an industrial port city in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The city and the surrounding area are home to around 50 lakh people.
They said that the gas had leaked out of two 5,000-tonne tanks that had been unattended due to India's coronavirus lockdown in place since late March. "We can confirm at least five deaths right now. More will be confirmed later. At least 70 people in the nearby hospitals are in an unconscious state and overall 200 to 500 locals are still getting treatment (at the hospitals)," said police official Swaroop Rani in Visakhapatnam.
