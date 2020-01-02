VVIP choppers case: IT dept raids multiple locations

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Pune in connection with a tax-evasion probe linked to the multi-crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case, officials said.

They said the raids were being conducted against an accused named in the case and his relative and a prominent Pune-based industrialist.

About 30 premises were raided by tax department sleuths in coordination with local police in the two cities, they said.

The searches against the two, they said, are a result of certain disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, an accused arrested in the VVIP choppers scam.

Saxena was arrested by Enforcement Directorate after he was deported from Dubai last year.