We believe in peace but are ready to give befitting response to expansionism: Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday sent a subtle message to China through his address on the Independence Day eve, saying that India is capable of giving a "befitting response to any attempt of aggression" as he mentioned the "misadventure of expansion" by "some in our neighbourhood".

In his address to the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day, he also referred to India's "superhuman efforts" to fight against Covid-19 that could be emulated by a "wider world", an assurance to foreign investors that India's quest for self-reliance is not meant to alienate or create distance from the world and the 'bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Kovind, also the Supreme Commander of the Indian armed forces, said while the world community needs to fight together against the greatest challenge -- Covid-19 -- before humanity, "some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion".

Referring to the violent face-off in Galwan valley where Indian troops clashed with the Chinese military in mid-June, he said the "worthy sons of Bharat Mata" laid down their lives defending the borders. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the clashes on June 15 on the India-China border.

"The entire nation salutes the martyrs of Galwan Valley. Every Indian feels grateful to their family members. Their bravery in combat has demonstrated that while we believe in peace, we are also capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression," he said.

The President said that India was fortunate to have Mahatma Gandhi as the guiding light of the freedom struggle. "We are fortunate that Mahatma Gandhi became the guiding light of our freedom movement. His quest for equality and justice is the mantra for our Republic. I am glad to see the younger generations re-discover Gandhiji," he said.

He said this year's Independence Day celebrations will be rather restrained and the reason is obvious as the whole world "confronts a deadly virus", which has disrupted all activities and taken a huge toll. "It has altered the world we lived in before the pandemic," he said.

The President said the way India fought the pandemic is "worth emulating by the wider world". Commending the Centre, he said it was very reassuring that it responded effectively and well in time.

"For a country so vast and diverse with high population density, meeting this challenge requires super-human efforts. All state governments took measures in accordance with local circumstances. People also supported whole-heartedly. With our committed efforts, we have succeeded in containing the magnitude of the pandemic and saving a large number of lives," he said.

Emphasising that Covid-19 warriors deserve high praise, he said the nation is indebted to them and unfortunately many of them lost their lives while battling the pandemic. "They are our national heroes," he said.

Referring to the start of construction of Ram Temple, he said it was "indeed a moment of pride for all" and people maintained restraint and patience for a long time and reposed unflinching trust in the judicial system.

"The issue of Ram Janmabhoomi was resolved through judicial process. All concerned parties and the people respectfully accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court and displayed before the world, Indian ethos of peace, non-violence, love and harmony. I congratulate all fellow citizens for their commendable conduct," he said.