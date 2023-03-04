Infra development driving force of economy: PM Modi

We consider infrastructure development as driving force of economy: PM Modi

Modi also said that the Prime Minister Gati Shakti's national master plan would play a critical role in helping India become a developed country by 2047

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 04 2023, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 13:54 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a post-budget webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode’, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government considers infrastructure development as the driving force of the economy and this will help India become a developed country by 2047.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on infrastructure and investment, he said that this year's budget imparts new energy to the growth of the infrastructure sector in the country.

"We consider infrastructure development as the driving force of the economy; India will achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047 by following this path," Modi said.

He said that now there is a need to increase the pace of this development, to move in top gear and in this, Prime Minister Gati Shakti's national master plan would play a critical role.

He added that the government is working to create modern infrastructure in all areas such as roads, railways, ports and airports, which would help in enhancing the competitiveness of businesses and reduce logistics costs.

 

