We should follow Mahatma Gandhi's path, says vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Martyrs' Day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2021, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 14:50 ist
India Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI File Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Saturday, saying everyone should emulate his teachings and resolve to follow the path shown by him.

Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

"Gandhiji was a crusader of peace, non-violence & selfless service. Both, through his words and actions, he left an indelible imprint on the sands of time. He inspired countless people worldwide to follow the path of ahimsa (non-violence)," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Gandhi worked relentlessly for the upliftment of the vulnerable sections, downtrodden and socially backward, the vice president recalled.

"Gandhi ji's glorious life and principles continue to inspire the entire world. As we remember him, let us emulate his teachings and resolve to follow the path shown by him," he said.

