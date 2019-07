11 yrs, 17 cave-ins: Mumbai building collapses timeline

Major Building Collapses in Mumbai Metropolitan region

8 March, 1996: Navare Apartments near Sion station collapses, 29 dead

17 September, 1997: Part of Poonam Chambers at Worli collapses, five dead

3 August, 1998: Govind Tower at Bandra East collapses, nearly 30 killed

25 June, 2005: Pushpanjali Building at Khar collapses, six killed

25 August, 2005: Sadaf Manzil at Nagpada collapses, 11 killed

29 August, 2005: Rassiwalla Building at Metro Cinema collapses, six killed

22 June, 2007: Laxmi Chhaya Towers at Borivli collapse, nearly 30 people killed

17 August, 2010: Sonibai Apartments in Kalwa collapse, 10 killed

4 April, 2013: Building at Lucky Compound in Mumbra collapses, 78 dead, 60 injured

10 June, 2013: Aftab Mansion in Mahim collapses, 10 dead, 7 injured

21 June, 2013: Smriti Complex at Mumbra collapses, 10 killed, 21 injured

14 March, 2013: Aaram building at Santacruz collapses, 7 killed

27 September, 2013: Building in Mazgaon-Dockyard Road collapses, 61 dead

4 August, 2015: Krishna Niwas at Naupada in Thane collapses, 12 killed

31 July, 2016: Kabir Shaikh-ki-Building collapses at Bhiwandi, 8 killed, 24 injured

25 July, 2017: A four-storey building collapsed killing 17 persons in Ghatkopar

31 August, 2017: Five-storey Husaini Building caves in at Bhendi Bazaar killing 33 persons.