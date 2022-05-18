12 labourers die as wall collapses in Gujarat factory

12 labourers killed in wall collapse at factory in Morbi, Gujarat

Efforts to rescue others who might have been trapped under the debris is still on

  • May 18 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 14:30 ist
Rescue operation being carried out at the Salt factory in the Halvad GIDC. Credit: IANS Photo

At least 12 labourers were killed when a wall collapsed at a salt packaging factory in Gujarat's Morbi district on Wednesday, officials said.

The tragic incident took place at Sagar Salt factory situated inside the Halvad industrial area, said state Labour and Employment Minister and local MLA Brijesh Merja.

"At least 12 factory workers have died. Efforts to rescue others who might have been trapped under the debris is still on," he said.

