13 injured as part of FOB collapses at Maharashtra's Balharshah Junction

At least 13 persons were injured when a pre-cast slab of a foot-over-bridge collapsed at Balharshah Junction in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Sunday evening.

The incident took place at 5.10 pm.

According to reports reaching here, a part of pre-case slab of FOB at Balharshah railway station connecting platform 1 and 2 fell down.

The passengers travelling over were injured as they came crashing down.

Maharashtra Forest and Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who is the Guardian Minister of Chandrapur district, has ordered a probe into the incident.

Mungantiwar spoke to Chandrapur Collector Vinaykumar Gowda and Superintendent of Police Ravindra Singh Pardeshi and asked them to expedite speedy relief for the injured people.

Railway officials said that the FOB has not fallen down, it's a part of pre cast slab, small part of walkway.

As per the latest information,13 persons have been injured in the incident and all have been shifted to Civil Hospital after giving first aid. No death has been reported.

The station falls under the Nagpur division of Central Railway.

Further details awaited.