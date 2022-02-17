200 EV charging stations to be set up in Aurangabad

200 EV charging stations to be set up in Aurangabad by year-end

The civic body will spend about Rs 5 crore of the fund granted under the 15th Finance Commission

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Feb 17 2022, 10:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 10:14 ist
Representative picture. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has decided to set up nearly 200 charging stations for electric vehicles in the city by the year-end, a senior Maharashtra official said.

The civic body will spend about Rs 5 crore of the fund granted under the 15th Finance Commission, municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey told PTI on Wednesday. "The charging stations will come up at fuel pumps, malls, bus stands, railway stations, business complexes and other locations," he said.

A second official said, "This will encourage people to go for electric vehicles and help in reducing pollution. The fund granted under the 15 Finance Commission for Aurangabad city will also be used to buy electric cars for official use."

Notably, the Marathwada Auto Cluster recently launched the Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility initiative with the people's participation, under which 250 electric four-wheelers are set to be purchased by March this year.

