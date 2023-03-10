30 families evacuated from building after major fire in Thane shop

30 families evacuated from after major fire in Thane

The incident occurred in the Sri Lanka area of Mumbra at around 9 am. Two fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was extinguished in an hour

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Mar 10 2023, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 14:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Members of at least 30 families residing in a five-storey building in Thane city of Maharashtra were evacuated after a major fire broke out in its ground-floor shop on Friday morning, a civic official said. Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

"A major fire broke out in a grocery shop located on the ground floor of a five-storey building in Sri Lanka area of Mumbra around 9 am," Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said.

Also Read | Goa orders probe into forest fires along Mahadayi river

"A major tragedy was averted as the residents were moved to safety in time by the fire brigade personnel and the RDMC staff," he said. Two fire engines were pressed into the service and the blaze was extinguished in an hour, Sawant said, adding that the cause of the fire is being probed.

