30 governments in 57 years: Venkaiah Naidu slams political flux in Goa

Thirty governments in 57 years smacks of instability and inability of state governments to deliver, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday while commenting on instability, which has been an identifier of Goa's politics.

Speaking at a function organised here, on the occasion of Goa Legislator Day on Saturday evening, Naidu also said that it is difficult to justify the continuous state of flux in Goa's politics.

"Goa has had 30 governments during the last 57 years. This is quite a huge number by any reckoning. Eleven of these 30 governments have had a tenure of less than one year, ranging from six days to 344 days. Another three governments lasted for less than two years. Only three governments ran a full term of five years each," the Vice President said.

"Alongside the state was placed under President's Rule for as many as five times for a total of 639 days, which is around two years. Change of governments mid-course for genuine and compelling reasons is democratically sanctioned, but frequent such changes, raises the issue of political stability and the ability of the governments to deliver," he added.

Goa, has achieved the top rank in health and social indices among Indian states, Naidu said, adding that Goa may have achieved higher and better if it had not been plagued with instability.

"Stability and ability, go together to make progress. Though Goa has done well... despite such frequent changes in government, it is difficult to justify such political flux. This results in negative perceptions. The question that I would like to raise is, would Goa have done much better with more political stability?" Naidu remarked.