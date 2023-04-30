350 years of Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation to be celebrated in a grand manner

The 350th anniversary coronation of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj would be celebrated in a grand manner and a series of events would be held in Maharashtra and other places in India linked to the Maratha history.

Shivaji Maharaj (19 February 1630 – 3 April 1680) was coronated at the Raigad Fort on June 6, 1674 - and it is from here he laid the foundation of ‘Hindavi-swaraj’ or self rule of Hindu people.

The coronation of Shivaji Maharaj is an important landmark in the history of the Indian sub-continent.

Ahead of the event, the Maharashtra government has launched preparations for the event.

On June 1 and 2, the formal events would be held in Raigad, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said after a review meeting. “The coronation day is an inspiration for the state and cultural events will be organised in every district,” he said.

He said the state government will also set up Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Centre at Agra. The former Mughal empire capital assumes significance in Maratha history as Shivaji Maharaj gave Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb a slip from the city after he was imprisoned there by the latter.

Shinde said the anniversary will be celebrated throughout the year by organising events across the state.

A series of events have also been planned at the Raigad Fort.

Once impregnable by military standards, the Raigad Fort - in the Sahyadri mountain ranges - is an ideal representation of the intelligent Maratha architecture in the 17th century. One of the strongest forts in the Deccan Plateau and known as ‘Gibraltar of the East’ or ‘Durg Raj’, the King of Forts.

Earlier known as Rairi, Shivaji Maharaj seized the fort from Chandrarao More in 1656. For over a decade, it was renovated and strengthened. The villages of Pachad and Raigadwadi are located at the base of the fort.

After the death of Shivaji and thereafter the killing of his son Sambhaji Maharaj in 1689, the fort was captured by Mughals under Aurangzeb and in 1818, it was the target of an armed expedition of the British East India Company.

Meanwhile, last week, the NDRF conducted a mock drill at the ropeway that leads to the top of the Raigad Fort. “To evaluate response, to evaluate readiness of all stakeholders and to improve coordination within departments, the drill was undertaken,” the NDRF said.