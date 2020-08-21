4 Sharad Pawar's domestic aides test positive for coronavirus

4 Pawar's domestic aides test positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Aug 21 2020, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 21:47 ist

Four domestic helps working at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's bungalow in Baramati tested positive for coronavirus infection on Friday, said a senior Pune district official.

"A woman and three men who work at Pawar's `Govindbaug' residence in Baramati tehsil were found to have contracted the virus," he said.

Officials are now tracing the persons who had come in close contact with these four, he said.

Earlier this week, a cook and two security guards at Pawar's Mumbai residence `Silver Oak' had tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Sharad Pawar
NCP
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Maharashtra

