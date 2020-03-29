40-year-old woman dies of coronavirus in Mumbai; Maharashtra toll rises to seven

A 40-year-old woman has died of COVID-19 in Mumbai, taking the total number of casualties in Maharashtra to seven.

So far, the six earlier deaths, four male and two female, were in the 61-85 year age bracket. In Mumbai and Maharashtra, the total cumulative figure of people testing COVID-19 positive is 193 as on Sunday.

Officials of the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation said that the woman was admitted on Saturday and passed away in the evening. She was admitted with severe respiratory distress and had complaints of breathlessness and chest pain for the past three to four days.

On Sunday, the report was formally received and mentioned the victim as a COVID-19 positive patient.