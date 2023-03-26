68-yr-old rapes woman after spiking her drink in Panvel

68-year-old man rapes woman after spiking her drink in Panvel

Some days back, he invited the woman to Panvel under some pretext and took her to a lodge where he laced her drink with some substance and raped her

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 26 2023, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 01:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 68-year-old man raped woman after spiking her drink in Panvel. No arrest has been made so far. The man had allegedly befriended a 26-year-old woman while travelling from Alibaug to Roha towns in Raigad district and stayed in touch with her, an official said.

Some days back, he invited the woman to Panvel under some pretext and took her to a lodge where he laced her drink with some substance and raped her, the official said. A case has been registered under section 376 (Punishment for rape) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is under way.

