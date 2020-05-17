'8-10 more train passengers have tested positive'

8-10 more train passengers have tested positive: Goa minister

PTI
Panaji,
  May 17 2020
  • updated: May 17 2020, 15:52 ist

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said "eight to ten" passengers who alighted from the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram special train at Madgaon have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and this is apart from the three who were detected with the infection on Saturday.

He said the samples were tested using the Truenat method and they have been sent for confirmation to the virology lab in Goa Medical College and Hospital.

"All passengers travelling with the ones who tested positive have been quarantined for 14 days after which they will be subjected to another round of tests," Rane said.

He said advertisements have been released in the newspapers to recruit new MD and MSC (Microbiology) staff in GMCH along with additional technicians.

"We will install five Truenat machines, one each at district hospitals in Margao and Mapusa, and three in sub-district hospital in Ponda," he added.

Goa
migrant workers
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Vishwajit Rane

