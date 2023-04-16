8 die of heatstroke at Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony

At least eight persons - who had come to attend the Maharashtra Bhushan awards ceremony - in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai have died due to heatstroke on Sunday.

“What has happened is very unfortunate…seven to eight persons have died,” Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters at the MGM Hospital at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, where the majority of the patients are admitted.

According to him, around 50 people are undergoing treatment. “They are stable,” he said.

Shinde announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and free medical treatment of those who are admitted.

On the other hand, NCP critcised the Maharashtra government for holding such an event in the open and sought answers from Shinde.

News of lives lost due to heat after attending the 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award program organised by the incumbent Maharashtra government in Kharghar is disturbing.

With day temperatures soaring so high, why was this function held in the open?

CM Eknath Shinde ji owes an answer. — Clyde Crasto - क्लाईड क्रास्टो (@Clyde_Crasto) April 16, 2023

The function was held at Kharghar in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai to felicitate eminent social worker Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, popularly known as Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

At a function held at the Corporate Park at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the award in presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The ground was packed with people belonging to Shree Sadasya, the movement of the Dharmadhikari-family.

The award comprised a shawl, a citation and memento and a cheque of Rs 25 lakh, which Dharmadhikari donated to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Incidentally, Appasaheb’s father and a renowned preacher-reformer, the late Dr Narayan Vishnu Dharmadhikari, revered as Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari (1 March 1922 – 8 July 2008) was also conferred the Maharashtra Bhushan in 2008.