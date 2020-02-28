913 vacant posts of doctors in Maharashtra: Health Minister

There are 913 vacant posts of doctors in government-run hospitals and medical centers in Maharashtra, Health Minister Rajesh Tope told the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

During a discussionduring the Question Hour, Tope saidin the next three months, the government will fill up 574 of these vacancies - 304 through direct recruitment and 270 by promotion.

He lamented that despite decentralisation of the recruitment process where doctors can be appointed by district collectors, CEOs of Zilla Parishads (ZPs) or civil surgeons at a pay of Rs 60,000 per month, physicians once selected does not work for long in rural areas.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP suggested taking a bond from medical students at the time of admission that they will work with the government for certain years after completing studies.

In reply to another question, Topesaid incentives could be considered for medical professionals working in tribal-dominated districts.

The minister saidhis department is working to upgrade existing trauma centres and setting up new ones along the highways to provide quick medical assistance to accident victims.

Express dissatisfaction over the functioningof trauma centres, he said a committee has been set up to suggest ways to improve their operations.