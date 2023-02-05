Aaditya Thackeray dares CM Shinde to contest election against him in Worli

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has challenged "unconstitutional" Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to contest election against him in the Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai.
Speaking at a party program on Friday, Thackeray, MLA from Worli, also dared other Sena MLAs and MPs who rebelled against his father Uddhav Thackeray to resign and face the voters afresh.
Also Read | Aaditya Thackeray says BMC budget will spell Mumbai’s financial bankruptcy, terms it pro-contractor
"I have challenged this unconstitutional chief minister that I would resign as MLA from Worli and you contest election against me. Let me see how you win from Worli," Aaditya said. "I am also challenging these 13 turncoat MPs and 40 MLAs to resign and contest elections again and see if they can get elected," he added. Shinde became chief minister after toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June 2022.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Accident survivor 'gifts' blood on his wedding day
Entangled atoms pave way for future quantum networks
Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023
A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies
IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector
Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet