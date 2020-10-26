Aaditya Thackeray will get into jail for Disha’s murder: BJP leader Narayan Rane

Reiterating that both Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and talent manager Disha Salian were murdered, Maharashtra BJP leader Narayan Rane on Monday dragged Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aditya into the controversy.

“Let us be very clear, the CBI is investigating the (Sushant Singh Rajput) case. The CBI has not closed the case,” said Rane, who served as the state's chief minister during the erstwhile Shiv Sena-BJP regime in 1999.

“Disha Salian was raped and murdered….the one minister who would go inside is chief minister’s son (Aaditya),” Rane said about 30-year-old Aditya, who is the state's protocol, environment and tourism minister.

He said that Sunday’s Dussehra rally by Uddhav was just to give a clean chit to Aditya. “Those crying for justice for Bihar's son are indulging in character assassination of Maharashtra's son…the Thackeray family became a target…Aaditya became a target,” Uddhav had said in the rally.

Rane said that so far he had never named Aaditya. “However, today I am naming as the chief minister himself had given clean chit to Aaditya,” he added.