AAP claims BJP 'kidnapped' its Surat (East) candidate

This raises questions on EC, Sisodia said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 16 2022, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 12:11 ist
Manish Sisodia. Credit: IANS Photo

In a sensational claim, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the BJP "kidnapped" the party's candidate from Surat (East).

"Kanchan Jariwala was last seen at the RO office yesterday. They tried to get his nomination rejected. Later, he was pressurised to withdraw his nomination. This raises questions on EC," Sisodia said in a press briefing streamed on Twitter.

 

The Aam Aadmi Party has gone all out against the BJP in the contest for Gujarat where it hopes to give the party a tough competition. The state will go to polls in a two-phased election on December 1 and 5. Counting will take place on December 8.

More to follow...

Manish Sisodia
India News
Indian Politics
AAP
BJP
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Assembly Elections 2022

