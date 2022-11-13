Actor Kalyani Kurale dies in road accident in Kolhapur

Kalyani Kurale-Jadhav, who appears in the TV serial Tujyhat Jeev Rangala, was on her way home late Saturday evening when the accident took place

PTI
PTI, Kolhapur,
  • Nov 13 2022, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 18:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 32-year-old Marathi television actor died after her motorcycle was hit by a concrete mixer tractor in Kolhapur district, a police official said on Sunday. Kalyani Kurale-Jadhav, who appears in the TV serial Tujyhat Jeev Rangala, was on her way home late Saturday evening when the accident took place near Halondi intersection on Sangli-Kolhapur highway, the official said.

"She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. A case has been filed against the tractor driver under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions," the Kolhapur police official said.

