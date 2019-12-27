Actor Kushal Punjabi commits suicide in his Mumbai home

Actor Kushal Punjabi was found hanging in his home at Bandra, the queen of suburbs in Mumbai, on Friday.

The fitness-freak actor-model Kushal has been part of several TV shows, serials and films including Fear Factor, Mr & Miss TV, Paisa Bhari Padega, Nautica Navigators Challenge, Ek se Badkar Ek and Jhalak Dikhla Ja.

He was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan. He has also appeared in film Lakshya.

The 42-year-old apparently committed suicide in his Pali Hill home.

The Bandra police station has registered a case of accidental death report (ADR) and investigations are in progress.

Kushal had married his European girlfriend Audrey Dolhen in 2015 and they have a three-year-old son, Kian.

Police has found a one-and-a-half-page suicide note in which Kaushal has mentioned that 50% of his property be given to his parents and sister and rest to his son.

Reports said that Kushal was under depression.

His close friend and actor Karambir Bohra posted on Instagram, speaking about the incident.

"Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me. I'm still in denial @PunjabiKushal I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know. I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast".

Actor Ranvir Shorey tweeted: "I have known Kushal Punjabi since he was a kid. He was always an all rounder, a rare mix of talent and hard work. His commitment and dedication were an inspiration to everyone around him. I’m very sad that he’s gone. I’m even sadder that he gave up. RIP."