Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother lodges FIR against actor's wife over property dispute

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother has filed a complaint against the actor's wife Zainab. Mehrunisa Siddiqui lodged an FIR with the Versova police station that Zainab had an argument with her in Mumbai.

— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

Versova police has called in Zainab for questioning. She is the actor's second wife. The complaint is regarding an alleged property dispute between the actor, his mother and his wife. A case has been registered under IPC Sections 452, 323, 504 and 506, police said.

