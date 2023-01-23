FIR against Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife by actor's mom

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother lodges FIR against actor's wife over property dispute

Versova police has called in Zainab, the actor's second wife, for questioning

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 23 2023, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 15:03 ist
Bollywood Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother has filed a complaint against the actor's wife Zainab. Mehrunisa Siddiqui lodged an FIR with the Versova police station that Zainab had an argument with her in Mumbai.

Versova police has called in Zainab for questioning. She is the actor's second wife. The complaint is regarding an alleged property dispute between the actor, his mother and his wife. A case has been registered under IPC Sections 452, 323, 504 and 506, police said. 

More to follow...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui
property dispute
bollywood
Entertainment News
India News

