Shraddha Kapoor reaches NCB office for questioning

Actor Shraddha Kapoor arrives at NCB office in Mumbai for questioning in drug case

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 26 2020, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 12:31 ist
Actor Shraddha Kapoor. Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor reached the NCB office here on Saturday to record her statement in drugs probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said.

She arrived at the NCB's zonal office in Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around noon.

The NCB probe team will record her statement regarding the drugs case related to Rajput's death and Bollywood-drugs nexus as well, the official said.

Shraddha's name cropped up during the interrogation of some persons who were earlier summoned by the probe team, sources said.

Shraddha had worked with Rajput, who was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Earlier, actor Deepika Padukone reached the NCB guest house in Colaba around 9.50 am to record her statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

