Actor Shraddha Kapoor arrives at NCB office in Mumbai for questioning in drug case

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor reached the NCB office here on Saturday to record her statement in drugs probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said.

She arrived at the NCB's zonal office in Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around noon.

#WATCH: Actor Shraddha Kapoor reaches Narcotics Control Bureau zonal office in Mumbai. She has been summoned by NCB to join the investigation of a drug case, related to #SushantSinghRajput's death case. pic.twitter.com/RT2uGlC9DW — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

The NCB probe team will record her statement regarding the drugs case related to Rajput's death and Bollywood-drugs nexus as well, the official said.

Shraddha's name cropped up during the interrogation of some persons who were earlier summoned by the probe team, sources said.

Shraddha had worked with Rajput, who was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Earlier, actor Deepika Padukone reached the NCB guest house in Colaba around 9.50 am to record her statement.

(With inputs from PTI)