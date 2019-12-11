Afghanistan must learn from Indian multi-religiosity

Panaji, DHNS: On a day when the controversial Citizenship Amendment bill (CAB) was discussed in Rajya Sabha, the Dalai Lama on Wednesday said that India can emerge as a beacon of peaceful multi-religiosity, where even Sunnis and Shias live in harmony because as children, young Indian Muslims grow up being aware of different religious institutions.

The 14th Dalai Lama, who is in Goa to deliver a lecture on The relevance of ancient Nalanda teachings in our modern times organised by the Goa University in Panaji, also said that India’s feudal caste system had become outdated and needed to be done away with because it had no place in a democracy.

“From childhood, Indian mind (is aware) there are many religions. So a concept of several religions, several truths is there. Those isolated countries, some Muslim countries (where there is) only one truth, one religion, the problem started. (In an) individual case, concept of one truth, one religion is good in order to keep your faith centre-pointed, very good. But in terms of society that's impossible," the Dalai Lama said in an interactive session which followed his lecture.

"So in terms of society, several truths, several religions are reality. We must accept that. So in this country, Indian Muslim from childhood, they already know there are different institutions, than those countries (where there is) only Muslim religion, Islam," the Nobel Peace Prize winner said.

“This country, India, has different homegrown religions. In this country, I have never heard a complaint between Sunni and Shia. Our next neighbour Afghanistan, (there is a) problem and Syria.... (there is a) problem because of Sunni and Shia killing each other," he further said.

Speaking on the caste system in India, the Dalai Lama said that, it was outdated and wrong.

“Within country, (there are) rich and poor. In this country, caste system. Very bad feuadal system. Lower (castes) exploited. Upper caste have some right. That is absolutely wrong. India’s caste system is outdated,” he said.