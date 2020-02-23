Ahead of Trump's visit, agitators remove hoardings from Sabarmati Ashram

The inmates of Sabarmati Ashram precincts, who have been opposing government's possible move to turn the Ashram into a world-class memorial, on Sunday removed the hoardings from Ashram walls and other nearby areas.

On Sunday evening, Deputy municipal commissioner, AMC, Arjav Shah personally requested the residents to remove the hoardings. Dhimant Badhiya, one of the residents who is also spearheading the agitation, said that hoardings were removed in view of the high profile visit.

"Our issues is with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wants to change the ashram by turning it into a world-class museum. We fear that this project, if implemented, will evict us from the place where our forefathers settled by the invitation of Mahatma Gandhi."

The Sabarmati Ashram Preservation & Memorial Trust, that manages the Ashram, officials have been saying the proposal is only at a stage of planning and no details have been shared as yet. The master plan of this project has been designed by noted architect Bimal Patel who is also the chief architect of New Central Vista project in Delhi.