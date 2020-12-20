AIKS Maharashtra Vehicle Jatha to Delhi to begin tomorrow from Nashik

Thousands of farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra under AIKS leadership will converge on Monday morning at the Golf Club Maidan in Nashik to begin their Vehicle Jatha to Delhi.

The Jatha to Delhi will be led by AIKS leaders Dr Ashok Dhawale, J P Gavit, Kisan Gujar, Dr Ajit Nawale, Sunil Malusare and others. The public meeting beginning the Jatha will be greeted by Kerala Rajya Sabha MP and AIKS Joint Secretary K K Ragesh.

K K Ragesh in 2018 had tabled two Bills in Parliament proposing MSP guarantee at one and a half times the full cost of production and complete loan waiver to the peasantry. He had also valiantly led the fight in the Rajya Sabha against the current three anti-farmer and pro-corporate laws rushed through Parliament undemocratically by the Modi-led BJP regime.

The meeting at Nashik will also be greeted by CPI(M) state secretary Narasayya Adam, ex-MLA, PWP General Secretary Jayant Patil, MLC, State Convenor of TUJAC Vishwas Utagi, AIDWA General Secretary Mariam Dhawale, CITU Vice President Dr D L Karad, CITU State Secretary Vinod Nikole, MLA, CPI leader Raju Desale and many others.

After paying homage to the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and holding a demonstration at the Reliance Petrol Pump, the Vehicle Jatha will move on towards Delhi.

The Jatha with hundreds of vehicles will cross Ozar, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Shirwade (Vani) and halt at Chandwad. On December 22, it will go through Umrane, Malegaon, Dhule and Shirpur before entering Madhya Pradesh and then Rajasthan on its way to Delhi. At all the above places in Maharashtra, it will be welcomed with massive people's participation.

Repeal the three Farm Acts, Withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill, Give Legal Protection to MSP and Ensure Universal Procurement at that price, Strengthen Food Security and the Public Distribution System will be the main demands of this AIKS Vehicle Jatha from Maharashtra which is aimed at further strengthening the historic nationwide farmer's struggle.