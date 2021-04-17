Amid stand-off, Harsh Vardhan speaks to Maharashtra CM

Amid stand-off, Harsh Vardhan speaks to Uddhav Thackeray

Harsh Vardhan said he also assured adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Apr 17 2021, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 21:27 ist
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid a Centre vs Maharashtra stand-off, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan dialled Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to reassure all help from the Centre but asked him to focus on the 5 pillars of combating Covid-19.

Dr Harsha Vardhan said that he discussed further stringent actions to be taken for containment, surveillance and treatment of Covid-19 cases. “Reiterated the need to focus on the 5 pillars “Test, Track, Treat, Covid Appropriate Behaviour and Vaccination” to tide over the emergent health crisis,” he said.

Read | Dialled PM Modi to discuss oxygen shortage issue but he was busy with Bengal polls, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Vardhan said he also assured adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen and all possible support with respect to healthcare infra, medicines and therapeutics. “Additional 1,121 ventilators are also being rushed to them given the surge in cases,” he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uddhav Thackeray
Harsh Vardhan
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 