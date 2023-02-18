Amit Shah arrives in Nagpur, attends musical fountain show

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday evening watched a special musical fountain and light show at Futala lake in Nagpur after his arrival in the city.
The floating musical fountain coming up at Futala lake is the brainchild of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur. Shah along with Gadkari, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, among others, watched the trial show of the musical fountain. The fountain show was a blend of mesmerizing laser lights and melodious music.
Earlier, the Union Home Minister was accorded a warm welcome by BJP workers on his arrival at the Nagpur airport on a three-day Maharashtra visit.
On Saturday, Shah will attend a programme organised to celebrate the birth centenary of founder-editor of the Lokmat Media group and veteran freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda, popularly known as 'Babuji', and golden jubilee of its Marathi newspaper's Nagpur edition. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis will be the guests of honour at the Lokmat event.
Shah will also visit Deekshabhoomi and Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh. Deekshabhoomi is the place where social reformer Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956. The Union Home Minister will then travel to Pune, where he will inaugurate 'Shivsrushti', a historical theme park dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on February 19, the birth anniversary of the founder of the Maratha empire. The theme park is a brainchild of Padma Bhushan awardee late Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare, a historian and theatre personality.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Reflecting on life and death
Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital
Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023
Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar
A career of highs, a landing for new starts
Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day
New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles