Maha: COVID-19 treatment under Medical Education free

Avail free coronavirus treatment, don't fear costs, says Maharashtra Minister Amit Deshmukh

PTI
PTI, Latur,
  • Apr 26 2020, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 17:55 ist

The Maharashtra government has decided to make coronavirus tests and treatment in medical and dental colleges under the state's Medical Education Department free and people should not avoid treatment thinking about high costs, Minister Amit Deshmukh said on Sunday.

Deshmukh, guardian minister of Latur district, said the decision was taken as Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

"The state government has taken a very significant decision and the people should come forward. They should not hide symptoms or avoid getting tested thinking about the high costs of treatment. This decision will help contain the spread of the virus," the Medical Education minister said.

Late last month, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said COVID-19 patients would be treated free of cost under the state government's Mahatma Jyotiba Phule scheme.

Tope had said 1,000 hospitals would be empaneled under the scheme for this.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Slum dwellings pose challenge as Mumbai fights COVID-19

Slum dwellings pose challenge as Mumbai fights COVID-19

A vision for resurgent India in the post-COVID-19 world

A vision for resurgent India in the post-COVID-19 world

PM must act fast to scale up COVID-19 testing: Rahul

PM must act fast to scale up COVID-19 testing: Rahul

Yes Bank scam: Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhwan in CBI custody

Yes Bank scam: Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhwan in CBI custody

 