Bengaluru youth arrested for sending threats to Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai Police has arrested a Bengaluru-based youth for allegedly threatening Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Tourism, Environment and Protocol Minister and son of CM Uddhav Thackeray.

On December 8, the accused, identified as Jai Singh Rajput, called Aaditya. When the minister didn't answer, Rajput sent him threatening WhatsApp messages.

The accused was described as a fan of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead on June 14, 2020 at his rented duplex flat in Mont Blanc building in Bandra.

He was arrested by the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police and was brought to Mumbai on a transit remand. He is currently in police custody.

Thereafter, an FIR under Sections 500 (defamation), 506 (2) (if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act was registered.

Sushant (34) had acted in Bollywood films such as M S Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Kedarnath (2018) and Chhichhore (2019) and his death had sparked a major political issue leading to a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

