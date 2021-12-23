Bengaluru man held for threatening Aaditya Thackeray

Bengaluru youth arrested for sending threats to Aaditya Thackeray

The accused was described as a fan of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead on June 14, 2020

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Dec 23 2021, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 12:39 ist
Maharashtra Tourism, Environment and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mumbai Police has arrested a Bengaluru-based youth for allegedly threatening Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Tourism, Environment and Protocol Minister and son of CM Uddhav Thackeray.

On December 8, the accused, identified as Jai Singh Rajput, called Aaditya. When the minister didn't answer, Rajput sent him threatening WhatsApp messages.

The accused was described as a fan of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead on June 14, 2020 at his rented duplex flat in Mont Blanc building in Bandra. 

He was arrested by the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police and was brought to Mumbai on a transit remand. He is currently in police custody.

Thereafter, an FIR under Sections 500 (defamation), 506 (2) (if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act was registered.

Sushant (34) had acted in Bollywood films such as M S Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Kedarnath (2018) and Chhichhore (2019) and his death had sparked a major political issue leading to a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mumbai
Cyber crime
Aaditya Thackeray
Sushant Singh Rajput
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

 