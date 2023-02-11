BEST bus catches fire in Andheri area of Mumbai, passengers safe

BEST bus catches fire in Andheri, passengers safe

The bus caught fire at Chakala junction on the Western Express Highway in Andheri East around 3.15 pm

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 11 2023, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 18:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A civic-run BEST bus caught fire in suburban Andheri on Saturday afternoon but all its passengers were safe, an official said.

The bus caught fire at Chakala junction on the Western Express Highway in Andheri East around 3.15 pm. After receiving a call from the police, fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and doused the fire within 15 minutes, the civic official said.

Passengers safely got down from the bus as soon as the fire was noticed. "No passengers sustained any injury," the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. According to BEST officials, the bus had been taken on wet lease. Another BEST bus had caught fire in the city in January. Nobody had been injured in the incident.

India News
Mumbai
Andheri
Fire Accident

