Bhagat Singh Koshyari speaks on Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary issue

As Maharashtra joined the nation in celebrating the 74th Republic Day, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke of the commitment of the state government to resolve the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute.

"The stand of Maharashtra on the Maharashtra -Karnataka border issue is being firmly argued in the Supreme Court,” the Governor said in his customary address at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan at Dadar in Mumbai.

“The Maharashtra legislature has unanimously passed the proposal of standing with the Marathi-speaking people in the border region,” the Governor said.

It may be mentioned that in November-December last year, the war-of-words between Maharashtra and Karnataka escalated.

After this Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, to New Delhi while Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra too flew to the national capital and attended the meeting where it was committed to maintain status quo and diffuse tensions along the border.

During the winter session in Nagpur, both the Houses of Maharashtra Legislative passed a resolution unanimously expressing its commitment for inclusion of “each and every inch” of these villages in Belagavi, Karwar, Nipani, Bidar, Bhalki and Nipani in bordering Karnataka state and “legally pursue” the case in the Supreme Court.