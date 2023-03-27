Bilkis Bano gang rape convict shares stage with BJP MP, MLA

A controversy has erupted over two BJP leaders including a Member of Parliament and a local legislature sharing stage with one of the 11 convicts of Bilkis Bano gang rape case in a government function held in Dahod district.

Shailesh Bhatt, who is among the 11 convicts released prematurely by the state government, was seen sitting in the front row during the ground breaking ceremony of Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board project at Karmadi village in Singvad taluka of Dahod district on Saturday.

The photographs and the videos of the event show Bhatt sitting between local BJP MP Jasvantsinh Bhabhor and his brother Shailesh Bhabhor, who is a BJP MLA of Limkheda. Despite repeated attempts both the BJP leaders couldn't be contacted for comments.

During the government event, the BJP leaders performed groundbreaking rituals of the Rs 101.88 crore project aimed at supplying potable water to 64 villages of Limkheda, Singvad and Jhalod talukas of the Dahod district.

The controversy comes in wake of the Supreme Court set to hear a batch of petitions challenging the premature release of all 11 convicts by the Gujarat government.

On August 15, 2022, based on recommendation of Jail Advisory Committee, whose members consisted of two BJP MLAs along with district collector, Panchmahal, among others, 11 people convicted to life imprisonment for gang rape of Bilkis and killing of 14 persons including her children and close relatives, were released from jail on remission.