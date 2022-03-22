BJP wants to introduce Gita in Maharashtra syllabus

BJP MLA calls for introducing chapter on Bhagwad Gita in Maharashtra school syllabus

This demand was made by BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha in the Lower House by raising a point of information

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 22 2022, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 16:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Close on the Gujarat government including Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus for Classes 6-12, the BJP in Maharashtra made a similar demand before the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The demand was made by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, a six-time MLA and Mumbai-BJP President in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

“The school education minister (Prof Varsha Gaikwad) yesterday spoke about introducing changes in textbooks…Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is not only a religious book, but it is also the essence of life. It is being incorporated in school education across India. My specific question is - will the government introduce it in the school syllabus?,” Lodha asked.

Lodha demanded that the government introduce a chapter on Bhagavad Gita in Maharashtra's textbooks.

Lodha pointed out that many states in India have decided to introduce  Bhagwat Gita in school syllabus. “After Gujarat government's decision, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given similar indications,” he said.

He later tweeted, "Shrimad Bhagwad Gita should be taught in educational textbooks in Maharashtra, demanded in the assembly today".

 

BJP-ruled Gujarat had on Thursday announced that the Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year 2022-23, while the Karnataka government had said that a decision on introducing Bhagavad Gita in school educational curriculum will be taken after discussions.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had on Monday said in the Assembly that integrated and bilingual textbooks would be introduced for class I students in Marathi medium schools from the coming academic year.

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Gita
Bhagwad Gita
Maharashtra
India News
Maharashtra
Education

Related videos

What's Brewing

Matcha: The versatile ancient Japanese superfood

Matcha: The versatile ancient Japanese superfood

Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts

Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts

Lviv radio gets 'new mission' after Russian invasion

Lviv radio gets 'new mission' after Russian invasion

To keep girls in school, India must manage water crisis

To keep girls in school, India must manage water crisis

Indian brand Dash and Dot debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Indian brand Dash and Dot debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Ukraine's 'chess capital' Lviv mulls Russia's next move

Ukraine's 'chess capital' Lviv mulls Russia's next move

 