BJP MLA calls for introducing chapter on Bhagwad Gita in Maharashtra school syllabus

Close on the Gujarat government including Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus for Classes 6-12, the BJP in Maharashtra made a similar demand before the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The demand was made by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, a six-time MLA and Mumbai-BJP President in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

“The school education minister (Prof Varsha Gaikwad) yesterday spoke about introducing changes in textbooks…Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is not only a religious book, but it is also the essence of life. It is being incorporated in school education across India. My specific question is - will the government introduce it in the school syllabus?,” Lodha asked.

Lodha demanded that the government introduce a chapter on Bhagavad Gita in Maharashtra's textbooks.

Lodha pointed out that many states in India have decided to introduce Bhagwat Gita in school syllabus. “After Gujarat government's decision, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given similar indications,” he said.

He later tweeted, "Shrimad Bhagwad Gita should be taught in educational textbooks in Maharashtra, demanded in the assembly today".

BJP-ruled Gujarat had on Thursday announced that the Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year 2022-23, while the Karnataka government had said that a decision on introducing Bhagavad Gita in school educational curriculum will be taken after discussions.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had on Monday said in the Assembly that integrated and bilingual textbooks would be introduced for class I students in Marathi medium schools from the coming academic year.

