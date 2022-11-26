BJP releases manifesto for Gujarat Assembly Elections

BJP releases manifesto for Gujarat Assembly Elections

This is a developing story

  • Nov 26 2022, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 12:01 ist
Credit: Twitter/@BJPLive

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, BJP national president JP Nadda and state party president CR Paatil on Saturday released the party's manifesto for Gujarat Assembly polls.

In its manifesto, the party has promised creation of "an Anti-Radicalisation Cell" to identify and eliminate potential threats, and sleeper cells of the terrorist organisations and anti-India forces.

More to follow...

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat
Assembly Elections 2022
India News
Indian Politics

