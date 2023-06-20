Bodies of 2 men found in Maharashtra's Shahapur; murder cases registered

Bodies of two men were found at different locations in Shahapur of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.
The Kasara police have registered two separate cases of murder in connection with the deaths that came to light on Monday, an official said.
Also Read: Mumbai man kills woman in moving autorickshaw, tries to end life
The body of a 35-year-old man was found in the bushes at Kasara ghat, while another man, aged 25 years, was found dead in Vashala area, he said.
The police are yet to establish the identity of the deceased men and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the official said. It is suspected that the men were killed somewhere else and their bodies were dumped at these two locations to destroy evidence, he said, adding that investigations are underway.
