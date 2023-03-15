Body of woman found in plastic bag in Mumbai; daughter arrested

Mumbai woman's body found in bag; daughter arrested

The deceased, whose body was found from Peru Compound in Lalbaug, has been identified as Veena Jain, aged between 50-52

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  Mar 15 2023, 16:31 ist
  updated: Mar 15 2023, 18:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a shocking incident, the body of a middle-aged woman was found wrapped in a plastic bag at her home in Mumbai's Lalbaug area on Wednesday.

The woman’s 22-year-old daughter has been arrested.

“The body of a woman has been found, which we have sent for post-mortem,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Mundhe told reporters in Mumbai. The body was in a highly-decomposed state with some stab wounds.

Read | Serial killings in Bengaluru: 3 women’s bodies at 3 railway stations in 3 months

The deceased, whose body was found from Peru Compound in Lalbaug, has been identified as Veena Jain, aged between 50-52. The mother and daughter duo shifted to Lalbaug from Virar in the neighbouring Palghar district more than a decade ago.

The woman was supported by her brother. However, the suspect did not let the brother enter the house citing some or the other reason.

On Tuesday night, he lodged a complaint with the police. Investigation in the case is under way.

 

