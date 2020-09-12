Bollywood legends have never been ungrateful to Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena

In a strong statement in the wake of the controversy involving Kangana Ranaut, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said that the Bollywood legends have never been ungrateful to Mumbai and Maharashtra.

“People from all over came to try their fate in Mumbai’s cine-world, first lived in hovels or on pavements, but after luck smiled on them, went onto build palatial homes in Juhu, Pali Hill or Malabar Hill… But they were never ungrateful to Mumbai-Maharashtra… and in no way they were dishonest with their ‘karma-bhoomi’ here,” says an editorial that appeared in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana and its Hindi version Dopahar ka Saamana.

The founder of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke never got any award but the “maya nagari” that he crafted has earned Bharat Ratna to many and even Nishaan-e-Pakistan.

“It is only the talent that is counted in Bollywood,” according to the editorial. “Several people came to Mumbai and tried their luck. Bollywood is still providing employment to a large number of people,” it stated.

Shiv Sena said that several veteran Muslim artistes like Madhubala, Dilip Kumar, Meena Kumari or Sanjay Khan took Hindu names as the industry was ‘secular’ in that era. “Even when Marathi and Punjabi dynasties ruled the roost like the Kapoors, Roshans, Dutts or Shantarams, as many families do today… There were several others with no ‘gharana’ behind them like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra or Jeetendra who came up with hard work, and launched their own ‘gharana’ for their children…,” the editorial said.

However, it went on to add: “….But none of these legends betrayed Mumbai, they contributed to its growth and progress… They did not create enmity with the crocodile while living in the water or pelt stones at others while living in glass houses… Those who dared were cursed and dug their own grave.”

According to Shiv Sena, Mumbai and Maharashtra represent pride and sacrifice. “It is people of Maharashtra who made tombs of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) and Afzal Khan in Pratapgarh (in Satara) just as it reveres those who gave up their lives to build this land and state,” it stated.