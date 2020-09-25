Bollywood's Rakul Preet Singh appears before NCB

Actress and model Rakul Preet Singh on Friday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that is investigating the larger Bollywood-drug mafia nexus that emerged during investigations into the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Rakul Preet is among the four A-listers whose name has figured during the probe – the others being Deepika Padukone, Shradhha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

Rakul Preet (29) has acted in several Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films. In 2011, she competed the Femina Miss India pageant, in which she was placed fifth and won five pageant titles including People's Choice Miss Indiatimes, Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face, Femina Miss Talented, Femina Miss Beautiful Smile and Femina Miss Beautiful Eyes.

Some of her popular films are like Venkatadri Express (2013), Current Theega (2014), Rough (2014), Loukyam (2014), Yaariyan (2014), Kick 2 (2015), Sarrainodu (2016), Nannaku Prematho (2016), Dhruva (2016), Spyder (2017) and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017).

In 2017, she was appointed the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme by Telangana. Deepika’s business manager Karishma Prakash will also appear before NCB on Friday.

On Thursday evening, Rakul Preet arrived from Hyderabad while Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan arrived separately from Goa. Deepika, Sara and Shraddha will be grilled over Saturday and Sunday, NCB sources said.

Rakul Preet's name came up during during the investigations of Sushant Singh Rajput's live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, house manager Samuel Miranda and domestic help Dipesh Sawant and dozen-odd drug peddlers.