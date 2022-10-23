Buy traditional 'akash kandil', not plastic from China: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Calling for a pollution-free Diwali, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday urged people to shun imported 'akash kandils' (festive lanterns) from China and opt for locally made lamps instead.

"We should not be keen on displaying 'akash kandils' from another country. We need to buy Diwali articles from local vendors. Many people make akash kandil at home and sell it. Even special schools make it. We need to purchase from them and not import them from other countries. We should not speak of being 'swayampurna' (self-reliant) if we display plastic 'akash kandils' imported from China," Sawant said at a government function in Goa.

"We also need to stop importing flowers from outside (the state) and start growing them here. This will help us to achieve the swayampurna goal," he added.

The CM said that whatever can be produced locally should be made and people should purchase local.

"Manufacturing of the 'Kunbi' saree had stopped. Now it has started again and is getting market across India. This is the concept of vocal for local. We need to start talking about local and purchasing local," Sawant said.

'Swayampurna Goa' is a state initiative launched by the Sawant-headed Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government, which dovetails with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Sawant in his message to the state on Diwali eve, also said that people should ensure this Diwali is one which does not add to pollution.

“This year, let us think about our environment that gets affected due to excessive bursting of fireworks. Let us have a pollution-free Diwali celebration,” said the Goa Chief Minister.

