Central Railway to launch more 'Restaurant-on-Wheels'

Buoyed by the success of 'Restaurant-on-Wheels' in Mumbai and Nagpur, the Central Railway (CR) is set to launch similar initiatives at four stations -- Akurdi, Chinchwad and and Baramati in Pune and Miraj in Sangli.

The CR has also identified seven other locations to set up similar projects on its network.

The new initiatives in Akurdi, Chinchwad and Baramati will be commissioned soon.

The seven proposed sites are Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Dadar station in Mumbai, Kalyan in Thane, Lonavala in Pune, Neral and Matheran in Raigad and Igatpuri in Nashik.

The CR's first Restaurant-on-Wheels opened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on October 18, 2021 at the Heritage Gully, opposite platform no 18 at CSMT.

The Restaurant-on-Wheels is a modified coach mounted on rails, a fine-dining place offering a unique experience to diners and accommodates more than 40 patrons inside the coach with tables.

The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that diners can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting. 'Restaurant on Wheels' at CSMT and Nagpur has become a landmark eating house in the area with an approximate 1,25,000 visitors and 1,50,000 visitors respectively who have enjoyed the place and relished eating at the restaurants from its opening till date,” a CR spokesperson said.

“These 'Restaurant-on-Wheels' theme is a superb example of passenger-friendly initiatives combined with novel ideas of revenue generation under non-fare revenue scheme,” the spokesperson added.