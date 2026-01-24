<p>In view of Sri Channarayaswamy Jatra Rathotsava, Dipotsava, Karaga and Pallakki programmes from 25.01.2026 to 27.01.2026 at Varthur, within the limits of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">Whitefield</a> Traffic Police Station, the following traffic arrangements have been made.</p><p>Here are the alternative routes for light vehicles: </p><p>Light vehicles from Gunjur towards Whitefield can take a right turn near Sri Ram Temple, Gunjur, and proceed towards Whitefield via Halasahalli Road, through Maduranagar, Surahunase, Valepura and Varthur Government College Road.</p><p>Light vehicles from Whitefield towards Gunjur can ply via Immadihalli, Valepura–Surahunase Road, through Maduranagar, towards Gunjur and Varthur Police Station.</p>.Bengaluru Traffic Police cracks down on one-way, drunk-driving violations.<p>Light vehicles towards Kundalahalli and Marathahalli from Gunjur side can ply through Gunjur KFC Road, Panathur Railway Bridge and VIBGYOR School Road.</p><p>Alternative routes for HGV vehicles:</p><p>HGV vehicles from Hoskote can proceed via Hopefarm Junction and Channasandra route and move towards Sarjapur via Varthur Kodi.</p><p>HGV vehicles from Sarjapur can ply via Chikkatirupathi, Dommasandra, Kodati and Bellandur route.</p><p>Buses from Gunjur BMTC Depot-41 towards Gunjur–Varthur can ply via Hosahalli, Maduranagar, Varthur and Nerige Road.</p>